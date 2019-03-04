Violent Criminals, Drug Smugglers Exploit Incomplete Border Barriers in Texas

Violent criminal aliens, gang members, and drug smugglers continue to exploit gaps in border barriers in the Rio Grande Valley Sector to move into the U.S. from Mexico.

Agents assigned to the Rio Grande City Station patrolling near Roma, Texas, came upon a Salvadoran national who had just crossed the border illegally last week. The agents transported the man to the station where they conducted a biometric background investigation on the subject, according to information provided by Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

The background investigation revealed the man to be a previously deported criminal alien who is a member of Mara Salvatrucha (MS-13). His record includes an extensive history in New York, where police arrested him for criminal possession of a weapon with intent to use and resisting arrest, officials stated.

A few days later, Weslaco Station agents arrested an Ecuadoran man after he illegally crossed the border. After transporting the migrant to the station, agents learned he has an active warrant from Anoka County, Minnesota, for a charge of 3rd degree sexual conduct, Border Patrol officials stated. Deputies with the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office previously arrested the man.

In addition to previously deported criminal aliens exploiting the incomplete border barriers, drug smugglers also take advantage of the weakness in border security and the fact that RGV Sector agents are occupied with nearly 1,000 migrant apprehensions every day.

On Wednesday, Rio Grande City Station agents patrolling near La Rosita, Texas, came upon a group of people carrying large bundles. The suspected drug smugglers were walking north from the Rio Grande River officials reported.

As agents approached the group, the illegal aliens jumped back into the Rio Grande and swam to Mexico. The agents searched the area they found three bundles containing more than 175 pounds of marijuana. The agents stated the value of the seized drugs at approximately $326,000.

