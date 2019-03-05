Human Smugglers Busted After Driving Through California Border

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a pair of human smugglers after they drove through a remote border area in southern California. The smugglers allegedly drove two vehicles through the international boundary west of the Calexico Port of Entry.

Calexico Station Border Patrol agents operating surveillance equipment observed two vehicles drive across the international border on Friday morning about 14 miles west of the Calexico Port of Entry. The drivers crossed the border in an SUV and a pickup truck, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

The agents continued surveillance as the vehicles drove north toward Highway 98 where they turned east. Responding Border Patrol agents encountered the two vehicles and conducted a traffic stop, officials reported.

During an immigration interview, the agents determined that both drivers were Mexican nationals. The driver of the SUV, a 31-year-0ld, had eight Mexican nationals packed into the vehicle. The driver of the pickup truck, a 23-year-old Mexican national had six.

Agents determined that none of the migrants were legally present in the U.S.

In total, Border Patrol agents arrested 16 illegal immigrants from the two vehicles. The agents transported those arrested to the Calexico Station where they face a biometric background investigation to determine previous criminal or immigration violations. The two drivers will likely face federal charges for human smuggling and illegal entry into the U.S. The other migrants will likely face immigration violations. Officials seized both vehicles used in the smuggling operation.

“Vehicle incursions into the United States are unacceptable and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a written statement. “The unknown threats of not knowing who or what is being brought into this country via vehicle without inspection is intolerable. I commend our Border Patrol agents for thwarting this smuggling attempt.”

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.