DHS Secretary: Every Migrant Girl Over 10 Gets Pregnancy Test

Every migrant girl over 10-years of age that reaches the U.S. is receiving a pregnancy test, said Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen during her testimony before the House Homeland Security Committee.

“Because of the increase in violence, at ICE, when we have families with children, we have to give every girl a pregnancy test over 10. This is not a safe journey,” Nielsen said during her broadcasted testimony.

Nielsen spoke about the dangers that migrants face–especially females who are often subjected to significant abuse at the hands of human smugglers.

According to recent statistics shared by DHS, one in three females are victims of a sexual assault on the journey to the border. This figure is similar to the one used in January by President Donald Trump during a speech. The figure used by Trump is almost half of the one cited by Doctors without Borders who claimed as many as 68 percent suffer sexual abuse.

Soon after Trump’s speech, Politifact and other news organizations moved to debunk the claim, calling it a half-truth since no reliable metrics reportedly existed. For years, Breitbart Border and Cartels documented similar cases to the contrary.

“Women and young girls from Central America are routinely given birth control or morning-after pills by their mothers in anticipation of the likely sexual assaults that will occur on their illicit journey to the United States,” Breitbart’s Brandon Darby and Bob Price reported on the article, Rape Trees, Dead Migrants and the Consequences of an Open Border. They continued:

These females are often raped immediately upon making it to their first stop once they arrive in a Mexican stash house from Guatemala. They then are shipped to the U.S.-Mexico border, usually to Reynosa, Mexico, immediately south of McAllen, Texas. In the process of making it from the first stash house to the second, the women and young girls are often sexually assaulted or raped again by the smuggler–or group of smugglers–taking them between the two locations. The sexual assaults and rapes then often happen again in the second Mexican stash house of their journey.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook . He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com .