Illegal Immigrant Assaulted Border Patrol Agent with Lawnmower Blade, Say Feds

An illegal immigrant from Mexico allegedly assaulted an El Centro Sector Border Patrol agent with a broken lawnmower blade while she was patrolling the border fence. The agent sustained minor injuries.

A Calexico Station agent patrolling the border fence in the town of Calexico, California, observed a man approaching her marked duty vehicle on Tuesday morning. As the man came closer, he allegedly produced a broken lawnmower blade and threw it through the closed window of her patrol car, according to El Centro Border Patrol officials.

The force of the blade shattered the window, causing minor injuries to the agents arms and face, officials stated. As the alleged attacker fled, the agent gave chase. Other responding agents managed to take the man into custody.

Officials identified the alleged attacker as 33-year-old Josue Gomez-Reyes, an illegal immigrant from Mexico. The statement also alleges the man is a gang member. The name of the gang was not disclosed. The criminal complaint filed in the U.S. Southern District of California is marked “restricted” by the court.

“It is unacceptable for our Border Patrol agents to come under such a violent attack, but I am extremely proud of the quick determination of our agent to give chase and arrest her attacker,” El Centro Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said in a written statement. “Our agent was ambushed while faithfully carrying out her sworn duties as a law enforcement officer by a gang member with a lengthy criminal history here in the United States. Anytime a person chooses to attack a Border Patrol agent, they will know that they are going up against a highly trained professional and that once arrested they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Officials turned the suspect over to the FBI for further investigation.

Border Patrol agents are reported to be among the most assaulted of all federal law enforcement officers. During Fiscal Year 2018, 683 agents were assaulted in the line of duty, according to a report released on Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This accounts for 86 percent of all reported assaults against law enforcement officers operating under the umbrella of CBP.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.