MS-13 Member Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Mexican Cops

Mexican authorities in Chiapas arrested an MS-13 member in connection with the deadly shooting of two police officers and a man from Guatemala.

The attorney general’s office in Chiapas announced the arrest of 20-year-old Kevin “N” from Honduras in connection with the February 19 murders of two police officers and a man from Guatemala who worked at a fruit market in Tapachula.

Kevin was allegedly caught in surveillance video shooting the two police officers with a handgun. The two cops were identified as Gilberto Perez Roblero, 42, and Roger Olaf Hernandez, 27.

Prior to the shooting, Kevin, a suspected MS-13 member, visited a fruit market to confront 27-year-old Edilzar Humberto Pérez Orozco, a supposed member of a rival clique. After shooting Perez twice, Kevin allegedly shot another man who tried to chase him. State authorities did not reveal where the arrest took place, but stated Kevin was sent to a jail on murder charges.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook . He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com .

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook . He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com .

Tony Aranda from the Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.