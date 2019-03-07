700 Migrants Apprehended in One Day in El Paso Sector

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 700 mostly Central American migrants on Wednesday. The migrants included a 2-year-old unaccompanied minor. Agents also arrested two previously deported sex offenders who attempted to use the large groups as a diversion to sneak over the border.

Border Patrol agents approached a large group of 112 migrants who just illegally crossed the border wall near downtown El Paso on Wednesday night. While agents processed this group of migrants, other agents apprehended a group of 252 at the border west of Bowie High School (east of the downtown incident), according to information obtained from U.S. Border Patrol officials.

In one of the groups, El Paso agents encountered a 2-year-old toddler who was unaccompanied. Agents are working with international and other domestic agencies to attempt to determine who the parents might be.

In a matter of a few hours, agents apprehended more than 500 migrants. Agents arrested a total of more than 700 migrants in this small border section in less than 24 hours, officials stated.

Two previously convicted and deported sex offenders attempted to use the mass border crossings as cover to illegally sneak across the border and attempt to avoid detection and apprehension. Officials reported that both sex offenders entered with other groups of migrants who were attempting to enter the U.S. and evade Border Patrol agents.

All migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents are subjected to a biometric background investigation to search for criminal and immigration histories or gang affiliation. In this case, the agents learned that the two men had been previously convicted and served prison time for sex offenses. Immigration officers deported them after they completed their sentences.

Elsewhere in the eastern part of El Paso County, agents apprehended another group of six people that included one 28-year-old U.S. citizen. The man claimed to be a prison gang member. During a background check, the agents discovered an active federal warrant for escape from prison and a lengthy criminal history. The agents turned him over to the U.S. Marshalls Service.

All of the migrants apprehended will be processed according to El Paso Sector guidelines, officials stated.

The El Paso Sector witnessed the largest increase in Family Unit Alien and Unaccompanied Alien Children apprehensions over the past year. The apprehension of migrants families skyrocketed by nearly 1,700 percent when compared to the same period one year earlier, Breitbart News reported.

