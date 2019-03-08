Four Mexican Border State Cops Injured in Cartel Shootout

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Four state police officers were injured in a recent gun battle. In a separate incident, stray bullets landed in a hospital, spreading terror among those inside.

The shootouts took place this week when Tamaulipas state police clashed with Gulf Cartel gunmen in various incidents throughout Reynosa, immediately south of McAllen, Texas. According to information provided to Breitbart News by Tamaulipas law enforcement sources, the shootouts began in the city’s western side near the neighborhood known as “La Riberena,” when police officers came across a team of cartel gunmen who tried to flee in a blue car and began firing to cover their exit. The gunmen abandoned their vehicle and ran into a home–only to escape by jumping along rooftops.

During the various shootouts that continued for several hours, gunmen set up blockades and burned stacks of tires to blind law enforcement or military personnel in helicopters. In another incident, police chased a team of gunmen on the city’s south side in a rolling battle. During the chase, one of the police SUVs rolled over–four officers sustained various injuries but continued fighting.

In another shootout, cartel gunmen clashed with police near the highway that connects Reynosa with San Fernando, leading to a sustained gun battle outside a government hospital called IMSS. Stray bullets landed inside the facility, shattering windows and terrorizing patients.

The ongoing violence follows months of fighting between rival factions of the Gulf Cartel over control of Reynosa. The turf war has led to hundreds of murders, as well as regular shootouts and chases.