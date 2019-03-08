Mexican Border State Police Commander Murdered in Front of Family

Cartel gunmen murdered the police intelligence commander of Ciudad Juarez in front of his family this past Sunday while he was off-duty. The attack occurred in Nuevo Casas Grandes, located approximately 170 miles southwest of Ciudad Juarez.

The commander, later identified as Adrián Matsumoto Dorame, who was also the assistant chief of the Juarez police, was traveling in a dual cabin pickup truck with his wife and two small children to a family home in Nuevo Casas Grandes. Approximately a half block from his property, his truck was reportedly overtaken by two vehicles occupied by cartel gunmen tailing him. It is believed that instead of risking the safety of his family, he stopped in the roadway and walked in the direction of his pursuers. Gunmen immediately directed rifle fire at the commander–killing him instantly—while leaving his family untouched. The gunmen then fled the area without being initially captured, according to local media.

Responding crime scene investigators recovered more than 50 shell casings. The police commander was previously subjected to numerous death threats by criminal groups, including a narco-banner displayed on a roadway. He faced demands to resign or be killed. Matsumoto Dorame was previously a ministerial investigative police commander in Nuevo Casas Grandes.

On Monday, authorities stormed a residence in Nuevo Casas Grandes where a weapons cache consisting of six rifles, two handguns, tactical equipment, and an armored vehicle were seized. One individual was also arrested. A deceased male was also discovered inside the residence. A kidnapping victim at the residence was able to escape after killing one of his captors–the deceased male. Police were tipped off by the escapee, according to local reports. It is believed the safe house and its contents are connected to the murder of Dorame.

@armando_cabada asistió esta tarde al Gimnasio Municipal de Nuevo Casas Grandes, a las honras fúnebres que se ofrecieron al subdirector de la Secretaría de Seguridad Pública, Adrián Matsumoto Dorame. – Asistieron a dar el último adiós al compañero caído: https://t.co/IT2Y8w2ZTS pic.twitter.com/vFNifpihsb — Ciudad Juárez (@MunicipioJuarez) March 6, 2019

The commander was buried on Tuesday with full honors and memorial services were held at the high school gymnasium in Nuevo Casas Grandes.