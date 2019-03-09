Gunmen Kill 13, Injure 7 in Bar Shooting in Mexico

Mexican authorities are Investigating an overnight massacre at a bar in the state of Guanajuato. The attack left 14 men dead and 7 others injured. No arrests have been made.

The attack took place overnight at La Playa Men’s Club in the city of Salamanca when a team of gunmen stormed the bar and began firing at customers and employees alike, Mexico’s El Universal reported.

Mexican authorities have not released information as to the identity of the victims or the criminal organization behind the attack. As Breitbart News reported, the once peaceful state of Guanajuato has seen a dramatic spike in violence as Mexico’s Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion moved in and attempted to take over control of the underground fuel theft business. That move has been met with resistance from a local criminal organization called Cartel Santa Rosa De Lima.

Mexican authorities recently began targeting the leader of Santa Rosa De Lima, Jose Antonio “El Marro” Yepez, after his cartel was linked to numerous violent attacks. Most recently Breitbart News published videos and photographs of a cartel attack at a tire shop in Guanajuato where El Marro’s gunmen shot everyone inside. The shooting was captured in graphic detail through a bodycam that one of the hitmen carried.

The man known as El Marro is also the same cartel boss whose name appears in a narco-banner threatening Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that cartel gunmen left next to an improvised explosive device outside of an oil refinery, Breitbart News reported.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook . He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com .

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and Stephen K. Bannon. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook . He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com .

Tony Aranda from the Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.