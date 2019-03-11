U.S. Citizen Killed by Stray Bullet During Mexican Cartel Shootout near Texas

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – A U.S. citizen died last week and another was injured when stray bullets struck them during a shootout near an international port of entry in Los Indios. Several other motorists were also injured when they were caught in a battle between cartel gunmen and Mexican authorities.
Although Mexican authorities tried to keep the case under wraps, Breitbart News confirmed the U.S. citizen who died was identified as Rocio Alderete. The wounded American is Consuelo Ramos. Two other male innocent bystanders were also injured.
Information leaked to Breitbart News indicates that a team of Gulf Cartel gunmen came across a convoy of Tamaulipas state police and began firing. The Mexican government has not released any official information about the case.
The scene of the shootout is not far from where a team of cartel gunmen hijacked a bus and kidnapped 19 passengers last week. Mexican authorities are still silent about the case, however, the bus company Transpais later confirmed that one of their vehicles was targeted.
Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.A. Espinoza” from Tamaulipas.
