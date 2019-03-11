U.S. Citizen Killed by Stray Bullet During Mexican Cartel Shootout near Texas

MATAMOROS, Tamaulipas – A U.S. citizen died last week and another was injured when stray bullets struck them during a shootout near an international port of entry in Los Indios. Several other motorists were also injured when they were caught in a battle between cartel gunmen and Mexican authorities.

Although Mexican authorities tried to keep the case under wraps, Breitbart News confirmed the U.S. citizen who died was identified as Rocio Alderete. The wounded American is Consuelo Ramos. Two other male innocent bystanders were also injured.

Information leaked to Breitbart News indicates that a team of Gulf Cartel gunmen came across a convoy of Tamaulipas state police and began firing. The Mexican government has not released any official information about the case.

The scene of the shootout is not far from where a team of cartel gunmen hijacked a bus and kidnapped 19 passengers last week. Mexican authorities are still silent about the case, however, the bus company Transpais later confirmed that one of their vehicles was targeted.