Mexican Army Seizes Rifles, Grenade Launchers in Tijuana

Elements of the Baja California State Preventive Police (PEP) and the Mexican Army (SEDENA) seized a weapons cache consisting of rifles and nine grenades during an operation in Tijuana on Sunday. The effort resulted in the arrest of one individual for illegal weapons possession and other charges.

The operation took place in colonia Terrazas de la Presa when security elements contacted a male identified as Edgardo N. Romero, 41, in a parked vehicle, according to local reports. A search led to the discovery of nine rifles, two grenade launchers, three 40 mm grenades, six fragmentation grenades, spare rifle magazines with corresponding ammo, and four ballistic vests. The residence where Romero parked was also searched under a warrant, according to a report. Romero was arrested and handed over to investigative elements of the federal prosecutor’s office.

Officials also announced the seizure of 30 kilograms (66 pounds) of cocaine this past Friday, March 8, in the popular tourist beach resort of Playas de Rosarito located 12 miles south of Tijuana.

The seizure occurred in colonia Ampliación Plan Libertador in Playas de Rosarito when security elements stopped a 2003 Trailblazer driven by a male identified as Aurelio Sánchez, 28, on Calle Guadalupe Morales. A search of the vehicle produced the discovery of 30 packages wrapped in brown tape, each weighing approximately one kilo. The 30 packages contained a white substance believed to be cocaine. Sánchez was arrested and his vehicle and drugs seized. He was later handed over to investigators from the federal prosecutor’s office.

Robert Arce is a retired Phoenix Police detective with extensive experience working Mexican organized crime and street gangs. Arce has worked in the Balkans, Iraq, Haiti, and recently completed a three-year assignment in Monterrey, Mexico, working out of the Consulate for the United States Department of State, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Program, where he was the Regional Program Manager for Northeast Mexico (Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas.) You can follow him on Twitter. He can be reached at robertrarce@gmail.com.