Border Patrol Agents Rescue Two Migrants on Frozen Lake

Buffalo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued three people on a jet ski on a frozen lake at the New York-Canada border. Two were determined to be migrants illegally attempting to enter the U.S.

Buffalo Station agents observed three people on March 13 who were stranded on a jet ski on a lake located n the southern part of Beaver Island State Park. The agents traveled by boat to the stranded people. Two were able to walk across the ice to Grand Island, the third remained with the jet ski, according to information obtained from Buffalo Sector U.S. Border Patrol officials.

The first responders from the Gand Island Fire Department rescued the stranded person and recovered the jet ski utilizing ropes and a small inflatable rescue craft. An Air and Marine Operations (AMO) aircrew from U.S. Customs and Border Protection provided air cover for the rescue operation, officials stated.

Border Patrol agents provided an initial medical screening of the three subjects and conducted an immigration interview. The agents determined that the jet ski operator is a citizen of Brazil with legal residence in Canada. They determined the other two to be foreign nationals — one from Spain and one from Brazil. Agents placed all three subjects in custody. The jet ski operator could face human smuggling charges while the two illegal aliens will be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution on immigration violations.

“I commend our agents for apprehending this smuggling attempt and our local partner agencies which responded and provided support and assistance,” Buffalo Station Patrol Agent in Charge Jeffrey Wilson said in a written statement.

Officials seized the jet ski utilized by the suspected human smuggler.

