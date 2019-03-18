Border Patrol Arrests Previously Deported Child Rapist 75 Miles into Texas

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported child rapist in a town located about 75 miles north of the Texas-Mexico border. Immigration officers deported the convicted sex offender in 2018.

Agents assigned to the Rocksprings Border Patrol Station arrested a 26-year-old man they determined had illegally entered the U.S. The agents transported the subject to the station in Rocksprings, Texas, where they conducted a biometric background investigation.

The investigation revealed that a court in Seattle, Washington, convicted the Mexican national in 2011 for rape of a child. Despite an extensive criminal history, the court in Seattle sentenced the criminal alien to only one year in state prison. Immigration officers removed the violent sex offender in 2018, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

“Violent criminals continue to illegally cross the border to make their way further into the United States,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a written statement. “Our agents are committed to preventing these types of criminals from entering and harming our communities.”

Federal prosecutors in the Western District of Texas are expected to file felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If convicted under the 8 USC § 1326 charge, the illegal immigrant could face up to 20 years in federal prison.