PHOTOS: Alleged Terrorist Cartel Declares War in Mexican Coastal State

VERACRUZ, Veracruz — Fierce gun battles, torched trucks, blockaded highways, mass closure of businesses, and endless violence are the initial results of a weekend of skirmishes triggered by cartel gunmen in this coastal state. The conflict was previously announced by Jalisco Cartel Nueva Generación (CJNG) with banners complaining of government corruption and promises of war.

The violence began on Friday when CJNG gunmen clashed with the state police, Fuerza Civil. According to federal law enforcement sources, the hitmen rode in a convoy of more than 20 trucks. The gunmen managed to flee the scene and left a patrol car in flames and a policeman dead. The gunmen then targeted various police stations–pushing back law enforcement.

Shortly after, the cartel gunmen burned five trailers, stole buses, and began shooting at a hospital as part of their invasion of Veracruz. State authorities tried to repel the attacks and carried out a series of operations to capture the gunmen. Authorities managed to seize several weapons, tactical clothing, and rescued several young women kidnapped by gunmen.

The raging violence is believed to be revenge by the CJNG for the murders of three fellow hitmen who were arrested and found dead days later. The CJNG, led by Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, is considered one of the most violent in Mexico. Two U.S. congressmen recently requested that three cartels, including the CJNG, be labeled as foreign terrorist organizations.

The CJNG declared a narco-war against Veracruz’s Public Safety Secretary Hugo Gutiérrez Maldonado and one of his commanders named “Pescador.”

This is how your Civil Force (State Police) works, Mr. Secretary, under the command of Pescador, stealing what you find … we do not fight against any Government, but you Pescador. We know you supported Los Zetas in the northern area and you Secretary is supporting all this, because you saw how they were robbing everyone, as of today you two are responsible for what happens in this State because we will not turn back in this fight. This war against us has become personal, you fight with us but will not fight those who kill innocents or rape women. You killed three of my hitmen who surrendered and faked it so you could kill them in a cowardly fashion. You better wise up because many of us will die … CJNG.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon and Jose Luis Lara from Michoacan.