‘Dangerous’ Felons Arrested After Illegally Crossing Unsecured Southwestern Border

Border Patrol agent in Arizona, Texas, and California apprehended multiple dangerous criminal aliens after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

El Centro Sector agents assigned to the Calexico Station arrested an illegal alien who crossed the border about 12 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry on Tuesday night. The agents transported the man to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation, according to Border Patrol officials.

The investigation identified the man as Alberto Martinez Flores, a 42-year-old Mexican national. His criminal history includes multiple violent convictions. Those include a 2009 conviction for assault, strangulation, and unlawful imprisonment. The court sentenced Martinez to 43 months in state prison. Another court convicted the Mexican national in 2017 for vehicular assault. For that offense, he received a 13-month prison sentence. Immigration officers removed him from the U.S. in 2018. Martinez told Border Patrol agents he intended to move to Los Angeles to “take up residence.”

“Our agents were able to arrest Martinez without incident,” El Centro Sector Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David Kim said in a written statement. “This man’s criminal history clearly shows how dangerous he is and now he’s off the streets thanks to our agents’ hard work and diligence.”

Tucson Sector agents also arrested two previously deported criminal aliens this week. The men came back to the U.S. from Honduras and Mexico.

Three Points Station agents apprehended 35-year-old Santos Avila Rosales after he illegally crossed the border west of Sasabe, Arizona, on Sunday morning. A records check conducted during the biometric background investigation revealed a 2011 conviction in the state of Louisiana for child molestation.

Later that evening, Casa Grande Station agents apprehended Arturo Benjamin Avila Torres after he illegally crossed the border south of Vamori, Arizona. During his background investigation, agents learned the 46-year-old Mexican national is a twice-convicted felon in California. His convictions include a 1993 charge of assault with a firearm and a 1998 charge of lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14, officials reported.

In addition to the arrest of the criminal aliens above, Laredo Sector Customs and Border Protection officers apprehended a U.S. citizen returning from Mexico on Sunday. The officer discovered an active arrest warrant, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stated.

A fingerprint check at a secondary inspection station uncovered the warrant from the Webb County, Texas, Sheriff’s Office (Laredo) for 56-year-old Marcelo Barron on a charge aggravated sexual assault on a child. The agents arrested Barron and turned him over to sheriff’s deputies for processing.

Breitbart News has reports extensively on previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens who are stopped by Border Patrol agents from successfully re-entering the United States.

The previously deported criminal aliens now face possible federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a convicted felon. If convicted under the 8 USC § 1326 charge, the illegal immigrant could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

