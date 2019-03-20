Tijuana Thieves Stole Razor Wire from Border Wall, Say Police

Thieves in Tijuana are reportedly stealing razor wire from a U.S. border wall to secure nearby homes.

President Donald Trump recently sent soldiers to install concertina wire to help fortify local barriers with Mexico. Instead, thieves are stealing the wire for home security purposes, the San Diego Tribune reported. Tijuana law enforcement officials said that about 15 to 20 arrests were made in response.

“Some homes in the same area had identical wire installed in front of their homes, as an added layer of protection to their property lines and fences, but residents declined to comment about how they obtained the material,” Tribune journalist Wendy Fry wrote.

The wire was reportedly sighted in Colonia Libertad, the neighborhood where shelters for Central American caravan migrants operated, Breitbart News reported. Tijuana was recently named the murder capital of the world for 2018 with 2,640 dead at a rate of 138 murders per 100,000.

“We have detected that the barbed wire that was installed in the border area is no longer there. We know about the stealing of the concertina (wire) from United States authorities who have asked us for help through the liaison staff,” Tijuana Public Safety Secretary Marco Antonio Sotomayor Amezcua said. He explained the stolen wire is very distinctive and unlike anything sold locally.

“The people arrested were mainly Mexican (citizens), and most were people who have been deported from the United States, and people who have problems with drug addiction and live mostly on the street,” Reynaldo González Mora said. González leads the city’s border liaison unit.

On the U.S. side, contractors are reportedly working to replace the stolen concertina.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.