Previously Deported Criminal Alien Apprehended at Arizona Border

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a previously deported violent criminal alien from Mexico with multiple arrests for kidnapping and attempted sexual assault near Lukeville, Arizona on Wednesday.

Tucson Sector agents assigned to Casa Grande Station came in contact with a male later determined to have crossed the border illegally into the United States near Lukeville, Arizona. The agents arrested the man and transported him to the station for processing. After agents conducted a background check utilizing biometrics, they positively identified him as Efrain Guillen-Olivas, 42, a convicted criminal alien from Mexico. Guillen-Olivas also has an immigration history with multiple deportations and a criminal record with numerous felony convictions including kidnapping, attempted sexual assault, and narcotics violations.

According to Maricopa Country Superior Court records, Phoenix police arrested Guillen-Olivas in 1997 and 1998 for possession of narcotic drugs (cocaine )and possession of drug paraphernalia. They also arrested him for burglary. In the first case, he pleaded guilty to drug paraphernalia in exchange for having the narcotics charged dropped. Immigration officers deported him after the conviction. In the second arrest for narcotic possession and burglary, he pleaded guilty to drug possession in exchange for dismissal of the burglary charge.

In 2004, Phoenix police again arrested Guillen-Olivas and charged him with kidnapping, sexual abuse, and attempted sexual assault. The incident leading to the charges occurred on November 5, 2004. Police also charged him with two other counts of kidnapping, attempt sexual assault, and sexual abuse. He faced another charge for an aggravated assault which occurred in April 2005. According to court documents, the court sentenced Guillen-Olivas to 13 years in a corrections facility. Following completion of his incarceration, immigration officers deported him again.

Federal prosecutors are expected to charge Guillen-Olivas with felony immigration charges related to illegally re-entering the United States following his previous deportations. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

