Fifth Mexican Journalist Murdered in 2019

Mexican authorities are investigating a Sinaloa-based journalist’s death who was allegedly thrown from an overpass. The case marks the fifth media-related homicide of 2019 and the seventh since President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) took office in December 2018.

On Sunday evening, law enforcement in Sinaloa responded to an overpass along the Benito Juarez Highway. Authorities processed the crime scene and collected the body of Omar Ivan Camacho, SinEmbargo.Mx reported. The body showed signs of a violent struggle. It remains unclear if he was kidnapped prior to death or if the suspects killed him before dumping the body. Camacho worked as a radio journalist covering local sports and also managed a related website. On the day of his death, Camacho reported from a baseball game and went missing thereafter.

Se implementan acciones urgentes en el mecanismo de protección a periodistas y personas defensoras de DDHH. Asesinatos del 1 de diciembre a la fecha:

→ 6 periodistas (4 presuntos responsables detenidos)

→ 9 defensores de DDHH (2 casos esclarecidos)https://t.co/NJaT98F1PQ — Gobierno de México (@GobiernoMX) March 25, 2019

The apparent murder was discovered one day before Mexico’s government spoke out about the recent deaths of four journalists in 2019. Top cabinet officials announced in a public conference for the need to change the mechanisms that Mexico uses to protect media–saying current policies are reactive rather than preventative.

Other Murdered Mexican Journalists in 2019

Rafael Urua Manriquez — the general director of Radio Kashana, a community station based in Santa Rosalia, Baja California, which reported on human rights, gender issues, alternative lifestyles, reproductive health, and ecology. He was murdered on January 21.

Jesus Eugenio Ramos Rodriguez—Longtime journalist and host of the radio show “Nuestra Region Hoy” or “Our Region Today” in Emiliano Zapata, Tabasco. Ramos was murdered by a lone gunman while having breakfast on February 10. His case remains unsolved.

Reynaldo Lopez – a radio journalist from Hermosillo, Sonora. Lopez was in a vehicle with a colleague when a team of gunmen ambushed and fired multiple times on February 16.

Santiago Barroso Alfaro—a print and radio journalist from the border state of Sonora. Barroso was gunned down while opening the door to his home in San Luis Rio Colorado on March 15.

