500 Migrants Apprehended Crossing Texas Border River in Two Days

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended more than 500 mostly Central American migrants over the past weekend. The apprehensions included one group of 60 Honduran nationals, including women and young children.

“Our agents are encountering larger groups of immigrants including women and children,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez said in a written statement. “Until recently, groups of this size have been uncommon in the Del Rio area. Our highest priority will always be the safety of all people involved no matter the situation. However, it is a criminal offense to enter the United States at a place other than a designated port of entry. Those who choose to enter illegally will be arrested and handled accordingly.”

Agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station on Saturday morning apprehended a group of 56 migrants who illegally crossed the Rio Grande River border not far from a legal port of entry, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. The group consisted of all Honduran nationals and included women and children ranging from four-months-old to 16 years.

Officials reported this is the largest group seen in the area in recent months. The sector typically averages groups of about 25 to 35 migrants.

Over the weekend, officials said Del Rio Sector agents apprehended more than 500 migrants after they illegally entered the U.S. and surrendered to Border Patrol agents.

During the first five months of Fiscal Year 2019, which began on October 1, 2018, Del Rio Sector officials reported a 5oo percent increase in the apprehension of migrant family units when compared to the same period one year earlier. The agents apprehended 5,569 migrant families this year, compared to 933 in FY2018. In February alone, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 2,262 migrant families and 242 unaccompanied minors, according to the February Southwest Border Migration Report.