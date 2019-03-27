Border Patrol Agent Assaulted by Rock-Throwing Migrants, Say Feds

A group of migrants allegedly assaulted a U.S. Border Patrol agent in the Del Rio Sector Monday night when they reportedly began throwing rocks to avoid apprehension. The agent sustained minor injuries after being struck in the face.

A group of Border Patrol agents from the Eagle Pass South Station began tracking a group of migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico. The agents caught up with the group and took one into custody, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. The rest took off to the Rio Grande River.

While still in the water, some began throwing rocks, officials stated. One struck a Border Patrol agent in the face.

“Our agents were viciously assaulted while they were diligently carrying out their sworn law enforcement duties,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Felix Chavez. “This incident is an example of the threats faced by Border Patrol agents as they work to secure our borders.”

The rock-throwing illegal aliens continued their trek back across the Rio Grande River into Mexico where they absconded.

Officials reported the agents suffered “minor bruising” after being struck in the face. Other agents provided first aid at the scene.

Border Patrol agents remain among the most assaulted of all federal law enforcement officers. During Fiscal Year 2018, 683 agents were assaulted in the line of duty, according to a report released on Tuesday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). This accounts for 86 percent of all reported assaults against law enforcement officers operating under the umbrella of CBP.

