10 Migrants Apprehended in Canadian Border Smuggling Attempts

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended 10 migrants after they illegally crossed the Canadian border into New York. The apprehensions came in a series of disrupted human smuggling attempts.

Burke Station agents patrolling near Fort Covington, New York, came upon a group of seven men who illegally crossed the border from Canada into the U.S. All of the migrants allegedly admitted to Border Patrol agents that they had no documentation to be legally present in this country, according to information obtained from Swanton Sector Border Patrol officials.

Officials identified five of the migrants as Mexican nationals. One of the other men reported dual citizenship with Algeria and France, while the seventh migrant is a native of Spain.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York will be filing charges against four of the men for illegal entry without documentation ( 8 USC 1325). Officials identified two of the others as previously deported illegal aliens. The U.S. Attorney is expected to file felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal (8 USC 1326). The seventh migrant will be processed administratively and turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers for expedited removal proceedings.

Later that same day, agents assigned to the Swanton Sector Tactical Communications Center notified agents in the field that three people were illegally crossing the border into the U.S. near Chateaugay, New York. Agents responded and quickly apprehended two of the migrants. The third migrant fled to avoid apprehension, officials reported.

The agents carried out a search and eventually apprehended the third migrant.

One of the migrants initially apprehended reported to be a Mexican national while the second is a native of Nicaragua. Agents turned all three men over to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for prosecution on immigration violations.

“It is through teamwork, intelligence and technology that our agents were able to apprehend these illegal aliens and bring them to justice,” Swanton Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent William Maddocks said in a written statement. “I’m proud of the commitment of our agents as well as the staff at our Tactical Communications Center, and equally appreciative of the partnerships that we have with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, ICE and ERO.”

