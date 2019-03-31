Mexican Migrants Arrested near Canadian Border

Houlton Sector Border Patrol agents arrested two Mexican nationals after they illegally crossed the Canadian border into Maine. One of the migrants had previously been deported.

Agents patrolling near Waterville, Maine, apprehended two men who were “illegally present in the U.S. The agents arrested the two Mexican nationals and transported them to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation, according to information obtained from Houlton Sector Border Patrol officials.

The routine background investigation revealed that immigration officers previously removed one of the two Mexican men on three separate occasions. His first removal by immigration officers occurred in 2003, officials reported.

Border Patrol agents referred the previously deported illegal alien to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution on felony illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted, the three-time deported Mexican national could face up to 20 years in federal prison. A court in the Federal District of Bangor will hear the case.

Officials said the second migrant overstayed his visa. The migrant visa expired in 2016. Border Patrol officials turned the migrant over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations officers where he will face administrative removal proceedings.

“These arrests underscore the effectiveness of our patrol activities,” Houlton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in a written statement. “We work to keep every community safer by executing our mission within our assigned area of responsibility, which, for Houlton Sector, encompasses the entire State of Maine.”

Breitbart News contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials for more information about the illegal crossing of the Canadian border by migrants from Mexico and Central America. A response was not immediately available.

Border Patrol agents in the Swanton Sector arrested a group of 10 migrants near the Canada-New York border. The arrests came as agents disrupted multiple human smuggling operations. The illegal aliens included six Mexican nationals and a Nicaraguan national.