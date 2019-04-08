Border Patrol Arrests 26 Migrants, 2 Smugglers Trying to Elude Capture

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 15 migrants and an illegal alien smuggler after they attempted to sneak across the border and avoid apprehension. Laredo Sector agents apprehended another 11 as they attempted to circumvent a Border Patrol immigration checkpoint.

Agents assigned to the Comstock Station in Texas arrested a group of 16 migrants after they illegally crossed the border last week near the town of Comstock. The agents placed all 16 into custody and transported them to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

During the processing, agents learned that one of the men was a cartel-connected human smuggler.

“Transnational Criminal Organizations continue to exploit the humanitarian crisis on the border to smuggle immigrants who are attempting to evade detection,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Louie W. Collins said in a written statement. “I commend our Border Patrol agents for thwarting this smuggling attempt.”

The agents placed Gabriel Cardenas-Richar, 56, an illegal alien from Mexico, into custody and turned him over to Homeland Security Investigations. He will be charged with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens, a felony which carries a maximum sentence of up to 10 years in prison, officials stated.

The remaining 15 migrants, all Mexican nationals were processed according to Del Rio Sector Guidelines. They will likely face deportation.

Elsewhere along the Texas border, Laredo Sector agents apprehended a group of 11 Mexican nationals as they attempted to sneak around a Border Patrol checkpoint northwest of Laredo. The agents observed suspicious behavior near a gate to a ranch on Highway 83. The truck began to flee and Border Patrol agents engaged in a pursuit. Additional agents responded and deployed a tire deflation device, stopping the fleeing smuggler.

Inside the vehicle, agents found 11 Mexican nationals and a U.S. citizen driver. The agents arrested all 12 people and transported them to the Laredo North Border Patrol Station for processing. The driver will likely face human smuggling charges.