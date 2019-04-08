Mexican Cartel Detonated Car Bomb near Acapulco, Say Police

According to information released by the Guerrero Attorney General’s Office, the explosion took place last week in Xaltianguis, a region still considered part of the Acapulco municipality. The car bomb was left outside the headquarters of a community police force known as the Union of People and Organizations of Guerrero State (UPOEG).

While authorities have not revealed which criminal organization is behind the attack, authorities did note the explosion was caused by a gas tank that was placed inside a vehicle and was rigged to explode. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News that La Familia Michoacana is the prime suspect. The explosion did not cause any injuries but did generate minor damage to the UPOEG headquarters, a nearby building, several cars, and scared residents.

Police and military authorities set out various manhunts to locate the gunmen, but did not lead to any arrests. State authorities are carrying out various investigations to identify and arrest the individuals involved.

The once peaceful resort area is now one of Mexico’s most violent as rival cartels like La Familia Michoacana/Los Viagras and Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion take up residence. Late last year, officials were forced to replace Acapulco’s local police with military forces due infiltration by drug cartels.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.