Mexican Border State Cops Stop 40 Migrants from Illegally Crossing into Texas

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila – State police officers stopped a group of 40 Central American migrants from crossing illegally into Eagle Pass, Texas this week.

Authorities responded to emergency calls from residents about a large group of people moving around the Paseo Del Rio neighborhood. Police found a group of 40 from Honduras. It remains unclear if authorities encountered any guide or smuggler.

Piedras Negras officially has about 340 migrants waiting for the opportunity to cross through a port of entry into Texas and request asylum, city officials say. The figure does not include the number of migrants seeking to illegally cross the Rio Grande into Eagle Pass directly.

Piedras Negras made headlines in February when state officials used buses to move between 1,200 to 2,000 migrants from the southern part of the state to the Texas border. Mexican immigration authorities provided them with documentation and shelter until their respective turns to enter the point of entry and request asylum. The size of the caravan group and the fact that Eagle Pass has roughly one mile of fencing led U.S. authorities to deploy agents and state troopers to line the border to dissuade large, illegal river crossings.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila.