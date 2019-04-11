Gulf Cartel Blockades Shut Down Mexican Border City

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Gunmen and lookouts from Mexico’s Gulf Cartel set up a series of blockades and threw road spikes to shut down all traffic. The moves by the cartel brought this border city to a standstill. The reason for the massive operation remains unclear as authorities have not confirmed any important arrests in the region.

The incidents took place Wednesday afternoon after citizen journalists began submitting information on social media about blockades along the city’s main avenues. Cartel gunmen placed 11 roadblocks throughout the city by utilizing buses or trailers taken by force from their drivers. The gunmen parked the vehicles sideways in the streets causing traffic jams.

In addition to the traffic jams, cartel gunmen threw hundreds of road spikes throughout the streets aimed at causing flat tires on unsuspecting motorists. Several motorists got off their vehicles to remove the road spikes in an attempt to get traffic moving again.

As Breitbart News reported, Reynosa is under the control of the Gulf Cartel and has been the scene of numerous gun battles as rivals’ factions continue to fight for control of the city’s lucrative drug trafficking and human smuggling routes.

The blockades began along the Mil Cumbres Boulevard while police officers were chasing cartel gunmen. A group of gunmen hijacked a tractor-trailer and used it to block the avenue in an apparent attempt to keep additional police forces from following the chase. Gunmen also used two delivery trucks to block one of the main streets in a manufacturing complex called Parque Industrial Del Norte.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” from Tamaulipas.