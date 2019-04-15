GRAPHIC VIDEO: Mexican Cartel Executes Rival near Beach Resort City

A group of cartel gunmen in one of Mexico’s most popular beach resorts filmed the execution of a handcuffed man while issuing a threat to rivals. The victim was later dismembered.

The gruesome execution took place in Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, a popular beach resort in coastal Guerrero. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News that the victim’s remains were found over the weekend near a poster board message.

In the video, a bound and blindfolded man is shown sitting as various gunmen surround him. The men issue a threat and fire an AK-47. Moments later, the gunmen take turns shooting pistols and rifles at their victim.

The murder is tied to the ongoing fight between cartel cells tied to Los Viagras and their rivals, Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG).

Intelligence obtained from Mexican law enforcement sources revealed the gunmen are part of a cell called “Sangre Nueva Guerrerense,” tied to Los Viagras Cartel under the command of Gavino “El Ingeniero” Sierra Santana. In the footage, the gunmen address the followers of Oliver “El Ruso” Sanchez Coria, who at one time was an ally of the Sierra Santana family–but later joined forces with the CJNG and currently leads a cell called “Guardia Guerrerense.”

Guardia Guerrerense and Sangre Nueva Guerrerense are waging a fierce war for control of the drug production and distribution areas near Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and other areas to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Jose Luis Lara, a former leading member who helped start the Self-Defense Movement in Michoacán.