Seven Mexican Nationals Apprehended After Crossing Canadian Border

Swanton Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended seven Mexican nationals after they illegally crossed the border from Canada into New York.

Surveillance agents located in the Swanton Sector Tactical Communications Center observed a group of migrants crossing into New York on April 13, near Fort Covington. Agents responded to the area and located seven migrants, according to Swanton Sector officials.

The agents approached the group and conducted a field immigration interview. The agents learned that all seven had no authorization to enter or be present in the United States, officials stated. The agents arrested the migrants and transported them to the Burke Border Patrol Station for a biometric background investigation and processing.

All migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents undergo a biometric background investigation to search for previous criminal or immigration violations, prior deportations, or gang affiliation.

“The quick response by Burke agents resulted in the apprehension of seven illegal aliens,” Swanton Sector Chief Patrol Agent Robert Garcia said in a written statement. “These apprehensions are another great example of the hard work Border Patrol agents do every day to make our communities safer and secure our nation’s border.”

Officials reported that one woman and three men will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of New York for unlawful entry under 8 USC § 1325. Agents turned the other three migrants over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers for removal proceedings.

The Swanton Sector is responsible for border security between ports of entry in Vermont, New Hampshire, and northeastern New York.