125 Pounds of Fentanyl, Heroin Seized at Arizona Border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 125 pounds of heroin and fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2.6 million during a vehicle inspection at the Arizona border Saturday.

The major seizure occurred when a 37-year-old Mexican national attempted to enter the United States through the Mariposa International crossing at Nogales, Arizona. During a search of the vehicle, CBP officers located approximately 74 pounds of heroin and 50 pounds of fentanyl, estimated to have a combined street value of $2.6 million, according to a media release.

The Port of Nogales is experiencing major seizures to include a record-breaking bust in February when the Mariposa entry seized 254 pounds of fentanyl and 395 pounds of methamphetamine during a regular inspection of an 18-wheeler. The seizure of fentanyl was the largest ever recorded at a U.S. port of entry.

In late February, CBP officers seized approximately 350 pounds of hard drugs consisting of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl worth $6.1 million at the Dennis DeConcini Crossing.

In March, officers seized approximately 320 pounds of methamphetamine, 32 pounds of marijuana along with heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine worth $1.3 million during four vehicle inspections.

