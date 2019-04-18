Fentanyl Lab, 33K Pills Seized by Mexican Feds

Mexican federal investigators discovered an active fentanyl lab and seized 33,000 pills and 25 pounds of powder after a search warrant was executed at a residence in Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The investigation began after state police attempted to make contact with two suspicious individuals traveling on a motorcycle in Culiacán. The armored police patrol came under fire from the individuals on the motorcycle and a short pursuit ensued, which led to a residence in colonia Lomas de San Isidro, according to State Secretary of Public Security Cristóbal Castañeda Camarillo. The two individuals fled into the residence. State police noticed the strong odor of chemicals and numerous bags containing pills in the home.

The state police secured the residence and contacted federal authorities. After obtaining a search warrant, federal officers entered the residence and discovered an active fentanyl lab and seized 33,919 pills. An additional 29 bags of the opiod in powdered form measured 11.5 kilograms (25 pounds). Investigators also recovered nearly 13 pounds heroin and other chemical precursors, according to a media release from the federal prosecutor’s office (PGR).

According to Breitbart law enforcement sources, the lab is believed to belong to the Sinaloa Cartel.

In December 2018, federal investigators discovered an active fentanyl lab belonging to the Sinaloa Cartel in Mexico City. The discovery was the result of an investigation by the Attorney General’s Office of Mexico. Authorities executed a search warrant inside a building housing the city hall for the Azcapotzalco municipal government, located in the northwest section of Mexico City.

