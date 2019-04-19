Cartel Blockades Bring Mexican Border City near Texas to Standstill

A series of blockades in the Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo brought traffic to a complete halt. Mexican authorities deployed a large number of police and military forces in case gun battles erupted while they confronted the causes of congestion.

The blockades took place on Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. when members of the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas began hijacking trucks and buses to park them sideways across busy avenues. The cartel gunmen also deployed hundreds of makeshift road spikes.

Nuevo Laredo is one of the busiest commercial land ports of entry between Mexico and Texas and is also one of the main corridors used by the CDN to move drugs and migrants.

Tamaulipas officials confirmed the existence of several blockades throughout the city but added there were no clashes between law enforcement and suspects. Various social media accounts and some news outlets reported the blockades were tied to the capture of a leading CDN figure, however, Mexican authorities have announced any arrests.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “A.C. Del Angel” from Tamaulipas.