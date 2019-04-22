GRAPHIC VIDEO: Baby Cries After Gunmen Murder His Family near Mexican Tourist Attraction

Dramatic video recorded by a citizen journalist captures the moment when a bloodied infant cries after his relatives are murdered by highway gunmen in the Mexican state of Tabasco, near an archeological tourist attraction.

The attack took place on Sunday evening near Comalcalco when a group of gunmen shot at a white Jeep with two women, a 10-year-old boy, and an infant traveling inside. Preliminary information revealed by authorities points to a black vehicle pulling up to the motorists and firing numerous times. The driver lost control of the Jeep and crashed. The two boys were the only ones to survive the attack.

Hit men against family kill mother hurt baby of six months @BreitbartNews

Cuantos bebes mas, cuantos señor @lopezobrador_ Su estrategia de abrazos no balazos es una completa amenaza para todos los mexicanos @BreitbartXM pic.twitter.com/jEgWLY3Wpu — Unidad De Inteligencia Ciudadana (@UnidadDeInteli1) April 22, 2019

A cell phone video captures the moments in the aftermath. The video pans to the inside of the vehicle and captures the bullet-riddled corpses of the two women. Authorities have not revealed a motive.

Comalcalco is home to a collection of Mayan ruins that serve as a tourist draw for the state of Tabasco. The town is located approximately 45 miles west from the state capital, Villa Hermosa.

The gruesome case comes days after a team of gunmen in Veracruz murdered 14, including an infant, at a birthday party. The bloodshed and apparent lack of direct condemnation from Mexico City sparked outrage as the country continues to see historic violence. The massacre in Veracruz was linked to extortion schemes by Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz, and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.

Jose Luis Lara from the Cartel Chronicles project contributed to this report.