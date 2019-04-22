Mexican Congresswoman Offers Branded Condoms During Holy Week

A Mexican congresswoman raised eyebrows over a safe-sex campaign where her supporters shared condoms featuring her name to beach-goers during Holy Week.

Pointing to the rising figures for HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, Paola Tenorio Adame visited Montepio, Veracruz, to circulate hundreds of condoms. The prophylactics featured a sticker with the congresswoman’s name and a short message, promoting safe sex. Moreno Adame is a new congresswoman from Mexico’s Morena Party, the same as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO).

“Love is said with words but it is made with condoms,” the congresswoman said on social media–where she announced her safe sex campaign. In Mexico, Holy Week is traditionally a period of significant vacation travel where officials increase patrols along highways and provide additional security to beach areas.

According to information published by Publimetro, from 1983 to the end of 2018, Veracruz saw 17,008 cases of HIV, while Mexico City registered 28,570 infections. Mexico state as a whole witnessed 21,778.