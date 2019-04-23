Mexican Migrants Arrested near Texas Border After Vehicle Pursuit

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of Mexican migrants after their smuggler led a short vehicle pursuit.

Agents in South Texas encountered a suspicious vehicle in an area well-known for human smuggling. As the agents attempted to follow, the lead driver accelerated and sped away, according to information obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.

The agents followed the vehicle, which eventually stopped. When the driver stopped, six people jumped out and fled on foot, officials stated.

A search of the area began and agents called for support from a CPB Air and Marine Operations helicopter aircrew. The search led to the apprehension of three subjects. The agents transported the three migrants to the station for processing and a biometric background investigation. All migrants apprehended by Border Patrol agents undergo this type of background check where the agents attempt to identify the migrants and determine if they have a previous criminal or immigration record or are members of a gang.

One of the migrants required medical attention. An agent trained as an emergency medical technician treated the migrant and transported him to a local hospital for evaluation.

The records check on the migrants determined that all three came to the U.S. from Mexico. The Mexican nationals will be processed for removal under Laredo Sector guidelines.

The human smugglers place no value on the lives of the migrants they pack into their vehicles, Border Patrol officials previously told Breitbart News. The migrants are frequently packed into SUVs in numbers that exceed the weight capacity of the vehicle making it unsafe to drive, particularly at high speeds. Other times the migrants are locked in the hot trunks of sedans or in the back end of tractor-trailers. This frequently leads to injury or death of the migrants.