Married Couple Executed, Teen Daughter Raped by Cartel Gunmen in Tijuana

A married couple in Tijuana reportedly involved in the drug trade was executed while their 17-year-old daughter was raped after being lured into a trap by cartel gunmen.

Jaqueline and Andrés Martínez were summoned to a meeting on April 10, with an associate they were allegedly involved with in the drug trade. Prior to driving to a residence in colonia Pedregal de Santa Julia, the couple picked up their 17-year-old daughter at school and had her join them. Upon arrival, they were met by cartel gunmen. The couple was immediately separated from their daughter so she could be taken into a room and raped by two of the men, according to a new report and Breitbart law enforcement sources. The cartel gunmen originally started to strangle the daughter with a piece of rope but later decided to let her live, prior to the rape. The couple had their hands and feet bound and forced into the trunk of their car. The couple was then executed with at least one gunshot each to the head, according to a report.

After cartel gunmen finished raping the 17-year-old, they ordered her to leave the property and take the vehicle she arrived in. She was told that her parents were in the trunk. The daughter drove away and eventually stopped at a gas station in a traumatized state. She asked for help and told the station attendants that her parents were inside the trunk. The station summoned the police, who noticed blood dripping from the rear area of the vehicle. Police discovered two deceased adults partially covered in blankets, according to recently released information by the state attorney general’s office.

Jaqueline and Andrés Martínez were married for approximately 20 years and owned a wholesale merchandising business. They were also involved in trafficking drugs into the United States, according to the state attorney general’s office. Once investigators located the residence where the double murder and rape took place, the cartel gunmen had already fled.

Breitbart News reports extensively about the ongoing cartel violence in Tijuana with shocking numbers of homicides to include a record-breaking year in 2018, which totaled 2,518. By comparison, San Diego tallied 35 the same period.

A recent study released in March by the Citizen Council for Public Safety and Criminal Justice (El Consejo Ciudadano para la Seguridad Pública y la Justicia Penal) listed Tijuana as the deadliest city in the world per capita, based on its 2018 registered homicide count. The bloodshed is generally related to turf wars involving Cártel Tijuana Nueva Generación (CTNG), aligned with El Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación, against the Sinaloa Cartel.

