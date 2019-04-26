VIDEO: 1300 Migrants Riot, Escape Mexican Immigration Facility

Approximately 1,300 migrants from Central America and Cuba rioted and broke out of an immigration holding facility in southern Mexico Thursday.

The incident began Thursday evening at the Century 21 station in Tapachula, Chiapas, Mexico’s National Immigration Institute announced in a prepared statement. The move was started by Cuban migrants who made up the majority of those held at the facility. In total, approximately 1,300 escaped.

Momento en el que huyen decenas de migrantes centroamericanos y cubanos tras amotinarse en la estación del INM de Tapachula, Chiapas. pic.twitter.com/SNXBpxX72A — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) April 26, 2019

The breakout was recorded on cell phone video and published by Azteca Noticias. In the video, dozens of migrants can be seen running out the doors of the facility. According to Mexican authorities, the facility did not have any measures to contain inhabitants.

Mexican authorities have not released any information about injuries during the riot and escape, however, they did reveal that approximately 700 later returned to the shelter.

