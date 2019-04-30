424 Migrants Apprehended at NM Border – Largest Single Group, Says BP

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended what they are calling the “largest group of 424 illegal aliens” at the New Mexico border on Tuesday morning. A few hours later, agents patrolling near Antelope Wells, New Mexico, apprehended another 230.

Agents patrolling near Sunland Park shortly after midnight Tuesday morning encountered what they believed to be more than “400 illegal aliens” who had just crossed the border from Mexico. The agents rounded up all of the migrants and began processing them. A few hours later, the count stood at 424 mostly Central American migrants. Border Patrol officials tweeted this is the “largest group” of illegal aliens apprehended by Border Patrol agents.

While the agents processed the Sunland Park migrant group, agents patrolling near the Camp Bounds Forward Operating Base at the Antelope Wells Port of Entry apprehended another large group of Central American migrants. This group, apprehended at about 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, consisted of 230 illegal aliens, officials stated.

El Paso Sector officials said the two groups, like many of the large groups of migrants, consisted of Central American family units and unaccompanied minors.

