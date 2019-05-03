Mexico Arrests Man Suspected of Torturing Famed DEA Agent ‘Kiki’ Camarena

Mexican authorities announced the arrest of a man suspected of kidnapping and torturing U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985. Members of the now-defunct Guadalajara Cartel tortured and killed Camarena in Mexico.

The arrest was carried out by state police officers in Mexicali, Baja California, after authorities received intelligence from the FBI that Ezequiel Godinez Cervantes was headed there, Proceso reported. Luis Donaldo was arrested in the Colosio neighborhood and was eventually turned over to U.S. authorities for prosecution. Godinez Cervantes, 77, a former member of the Guadalajara Cartel, is wanted in the U.S. for his alleged role in the kidnapping and torture of Camarena in 1985.

According to the DEA, Camarena worked in Guadalajara as part of the agency’s investigations into drug cartels at the time. He was kidnapped on February 7, 1985, and is believed to have been murdered two days later after being tortured. His death triggered an international murder investigation dubbed “Leyenda” that helped severely impair the operations of the Guadalajara Cartel. After his death, Camarena was given the DEA’s highest honor and Red Ribbon Week was created in his memory.

Kiki’s story was reintroduced into contemporary pop culture in the Netflix’s 2018 original series Narcos: Mexico, played by Michael Pena. Breitbart News reported in September 2017 when a producer for the show was killed while scouting film locations in Mexico.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz, and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.