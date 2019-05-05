Border Patrol Rescues 4 Migrants in Arizona Desert

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents rescued four medically distressed migrants in two separate incidents in the Arizona desert and mountains.

Ajo Station agents encountered two migrants in a remote canyon in the Ajo Mountains. The agents, both medically trained as emergency medical technicians, determined the migrants needed a higher level of immediate medical care, according to information obtained from Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents called for a helicopter aircrew from the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. The aircrew arrived over the scene and airlifted out the 35-year-old Honduran man suffering from a suspected bone fracture. The aircrew transported the injured migrants to a local hospital for treatment for his suspected fracture.

A short time later, Three Points Station agents received a 911 call from two migrants who were reportedly lost in the desert. The agents teamed up with Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) trained agents and a helicopter aircrew from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s Air and Marine Operations.

The helicopter aircrew quickly spotted the distressed migrants and directed the ground-based agents to the scene. The agents determined the two migrants were suffering the effects of severe dehydration and mild hypothermia.

The BORSTAR agents began treatment of the migrants with intravenous fluids. They also built a small fire to warm the shivering migrants.

“Arizona’s desert is dangerous for those unprepared for its remote, harsh terrain, and unpredictable weather,” Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “The Border Patrol advises anyone in distress to call 911 or activate a rescue beacon as soon as possible.”

All of the migrants are now in stable condition and are facing federal immigration charges for illegal entry into the U.S., officials stated.

