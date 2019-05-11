Migrant Woman, Infant Rescued After Man Pushed Them into Texas Border River

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a Honduran woman and her nine-month-old infant who nearly drowned in the Rio Grande border river. An unidentified man appeared to shove the woman and her infant child into the river.

Eagle Pass Station marine unit agents patrolling near the Eagle Pass Port of Entry observed a group of people standing on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande. A man appeared to be trying to force a woman and her infant child into the river that separates Texas and Mexico, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

The waters of the Rio Grande were moving swiftly due to recent rains. When the woman appeared to be reluctant to get in the water, a man shoved her and the child into the river, officials stated. The current quickly swept the two downstream. Agents reported the woman struggled to keep her baby’s head above the water.

Agents quickly moved their patrol boat into a position to rescue the woman and child, but not before the pair submerged briefly. When they re-appeared, the agents grabbed the woman and pulled them into the boat.

Officials reported the woman and baby did not suffer injury from their near drowning. Agents took the woman and child to the U.S. side of the river where the Eagle Pass Fire Department evaluated them.

Border Patrol officials notified Mexican authorities about the incident and the subject who appeared to shove the woman and child into the river.

“An increase in water release from Amistad Dam continues to create dangerous conditions for anyone attempting to cross the Rio Grande River, and for agents operating on or near the river,” Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials said in a written statement. “The Rio Grande River is expected to remain near flood stage for the next 12 days.”

“Our agents are saving lives on a daily basis as more immigrants are risking their safety attempting to illegally enter our country,” Del Rio Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz said in the statement. “I am proud of the work our agents are doing every day, recognizing dangerous situations and reacting quickly to prevent loss of life.”

Just last week, another infant drowned in the Rio Grande after the raft being utilized by human smugglers capsized and tossed all of its occupants into the swiftly moving water, Breitbart News reported. Officials later recovered the body of a seven-year-old child who had also been in the raft, the Eagle Pass Leader reported. An adult and another child are still reported to be missing.