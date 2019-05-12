Cops Find 35 Bodies in Mass Graves in Mexico This Week

Mexican authorities confirmed the discovery of at least 35 bodies in a series of mass graves. Officials found the graves in the Mexican state of Jalisco. The state is controlled by the ruthless criminal organization known as Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion.

Jalisco’s Attorney General Office confirmed the discovery of 35 bodies this week in three separate mass graves in the Guadalajara Metropolitan area, El Sol de Mexico reported. Guadalajara is the same city where in March, Mexican authorities found 19 bodies in a canal, Breitbart News reported at the time.

According to Jalisco’s Attorney General Gerardo Octavio Solis Gomez, the bodies were found in four separate mass graves. Authorities searched the area as part of an ongoing series of murder investigations.

In one mass grave in the Campanario neighborhood of the municipality of Zapopan, authorities found 27 bodies. Officials began the investigation in that area on Tuesday. So far, investigators have only been able to identify two of the victims.

Authorities raided a house in the Quinta Velarde neighborhood of Guadalajara where they rescued 9 kidnapping victims. They also found seven human skulls. Police believe that the seven bodies are buried in a mass grave located on the property, El Sol de Mexico reported. Inside that property, authorities found acid and other corrosive materials that could have been used to dissolve victims.

In a third investigation, the Mexican Army raided a home in the municipality of Tlajomulco. Investigators arrested four men and found one victim who had been buried on the grounds of that property.

As part of the investigation, authorities also seized six SUVs that had been made to look like police vehicles from the Attorney General’s Office. Investigators believe that the cloned police vehicles were used to make the kidnappings look like police arrests.

Jalisco is the main area of operations of Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion, a drug cartel that made a name for itself as one of the most violent criminal organizations. The cartel recruited former military forces and Colombian terrorists as muscle and for their knowledge in the use of IEDs, Breitbart News reported. CJNG is one of the cartels that has drawn the condemnation of U.S. politicians who are looking to classify certain cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, Breitbart News reported.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Border / Cartel Chronicles. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Border / Cartel Chronicles. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz, and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.