Mexican Government Pushes DNA Collection amid Cartel Kidnapping Spree

The Mexican federal government is telling citizens to capture DNA samples of their children, in case of emergency. The message is sparking outrage due to the growing number of mass graves and kidnappings throughout the country.

Over the weekend, Mexico’s Attorney General circulated various messages on social media telling citizens to take and store DNA samples. The message also included a video showing the steps needed to take a cheek swab from children.

Ante cualquier percance, ten siempre a la mano los datos de tus hijas e hijos. Adicionalmente, toma una muestra de ADN de cada uno de ellos. ¿No sabes cómo hacerlo? Sigue recomendaciones de @AAMBER_mx https://t.co/OnGykPtXHC pic.twitter.com/1wwHiH0amf — FGR México (@FGRMexico) May 12, 2019

The message drew criticism from journalists and residents who referenced the growing number of kidnappings where victims are never found, in addition to the alleged lack of interest from officials.

Padres y madres de #México, la Fiscalía mexicana da consejos para tomar el ADN de sus hijos en caso de que un criminal los asesine y los entierre en una fosa común.

Cada semana hallan fosas con decenas de cadáveres en #México. Familiares de alguien. https://t.co/zPJstNbU6P — Verónica Calderón (@veronicalderon) May 12, 2019

The message by the FGR comes one day after state authorities in Jalisco announced the discovery of 35 bodies in various mass graves throughout the Guadalajara Metropolitan area. In March, authorities in that same region found 19 bodies wrapped in bags in a canal.

Cartels use mass graves, ovens, acid, and dismemberment to dispose of their victims in many states throughout Mexico. In February, authorities in Colima discovered 69 corpses in a series of mass graves. According to project A Donde Van Los Desaparecidos, Mexico has close to 2,000 documented mass graves found since 2006.

