VIDEO: Man Gunned Down near Cancun Tourist Ferry Dock

Gunmen shot and killed an unidentified man near a tourist ferry dock in Cancun. The murder comes hours after two men shot 12 victims at a bar in nearby Playa Del Carmen.

The shooting took place in the Puerto Juarez section of Cancun, outside the Ultramar ferry dock that transports hundreds of tourists each day from Cancun to the diving hotspot Isla Mujeres. According to NotiCaribe, shortly after 9:45 p.m., ferry operators and customers called for help after hearing multiple gunshots. By the time authorities arrived, the victim was apparently dead.

#AHORA Un hombre fue herido a balazos por el estacionamiento de la terminal marítima de #Ultramar en #PuertoJuárez… pic.twitter.com/peEJD9Vx6r — Marcrix Noticias (@MarcrixNoticias) May 15, 2019

A video recorded by citizens and shared on social media captured the aftermath when a Mexican Marine tried to secure the area and keep onlookers from crowding the crime scene.

Ferry docks in Quintana Roo drew international attention in March 2018 after an explosive detonated on one ferry in Playa Del Carmen, injuring several tourists. The issue further escalated after the discovery of additional devices, leading various embassies to issue alerts and travel restrictions. Playa Del Carmen is a popular tourist destination 40 miles from Cancun.

The murder in Cancun comes one day after two gunmen stormed a bar in Playa Del Carmen and shot 12 patrons, killing one.

Last month, the police supervisor for Isla Mujeres, Sergio Leyva Cordova, died after being shot numerous times in the parking of the same ferry dock. According to a local news outlet, Leyva received various cartel threats prior to his murder.

