Deported Child Molester Captured with Migrant Group at Texas Border

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a previously deported child molester attempting to illegally re-enter the U.S. with a migrant family group. The group crossed the border near downtown El Paso, officials reported.
El Paso Station agents patrolling near downtown on Saturday arrested a group of illegal immigrants after they crossed the border from Mexico. Embedded in the group was a migrant family made up of a father, mother, and two minor children, according to information obtained from El Paso Sector Border Patrol officials.
The agents processed all of the migrants, including a biometric background investigation. Agents identified one of the men as Julianito De Jesus Diaz, a 42-year-old Salvadoran national. The Salvadoran’s record includes an arrest in Boynton Beach, Florida, court for first-degree felony child molestation. The victim of the molestation is reported to be under the age of 12, officials stated. A plea bargain reduced the charge to second-degree felony lewd or lascivious conduct. The court sentenced the man to 12 months in prison. Immigration officers removed him to El Salvador in February 2002.
Jesus Diaz now faces federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted, the Salvadoran man could spend up to 20 years in federal prison.
“This is an ongoing situation that Border Patrol Agents face in southern New Mexico and El Paso, Texas,” Border Patrol officials stated. “Hundreds of parents and children are being encountered by agents after having faced a dangerous trek north while convicted criminals attempt to avoid detection by circumventing agents who are occupied detaining large family groups. ”
In recent weeks, El Paso Sector agents, the second busiest sector in the country for migrant family apprehensions, have apprehended more than 1,000 migrants per day, an official told Breitbart News on Wednesday. The majority of these apprehensions are made up of migrants from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.
Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face
