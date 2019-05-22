Deported Child Molester Captured with Migrant Group at Texas Border

El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended a previously deported child molester attempting to illegally re-enter the U.S. with a migrant family group. The group crossed the border near downtown El Paso, officials reported.

El Paso Station agents patrolling near downtown on Saturday arrested a group of illegal immigrants after they crossed the border from Mexico. Embedded in the group was a migrant family made up of a father, mother, and two minor children, according to information obtained from El Paso Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents processed all of the migrants, including a biometric background investigation. Agents identified one of the men as Julianito De Jesus Diaz, a 42-year-old Salvadoran national. The Salvadoran’s record includes an arrest in Boynton Beach, Florida, court for first-degree felony child molestation. The victim of the molestation is reported to be under the age of 12, officials stated. A plea bargain reduced the charge to second-degree felony lewd or lascivious conduct. The court sentenced the man to 12 months in prison. Immigration officers removed him to El Salvador in February 2002.

Jesus Diaz now faces federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal. If convicted, the Salvadoran man could spend up to 20 years in federal prison.