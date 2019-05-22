Half Ton of Methamphetamine Seized at Texas Border Bridge

Rio Grande Valley Sector Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly a half-ton of methamphetamine at a port of entry in Pharr, Texas. Officials reported the value of the drugs at nearly $19 million.

“This is truly a huge, notable interception of hard narcotics accomplished by our frontline officers in the cargo environment,” Port of Hidalgo/ Pharr/ Anzalduas Port Director Sylvia Briones said in a written statement. “Our officers’ mindset and dedication is genuinely apparent as evidenced by this outstanding seizure.”

Officers assigned to the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge cargo facility observed a tractor-trailer approach for entry into the U.S. on May 17. The driver reportedly said he was transporting a load of carrots. The officers referred the driver to a secondary inspection station where a K-9 officer alerted to an odor. Officers utilizing non-intrusive imaging equipment also noted anomalies in the trailer section.

The CBP officers carried out a physical search of the trailer and found 384 packages they suspected to be methamphetamine. Officers removed the drugs and weighed them at 929.5 pounds. Officials estimated the value of the drugs to be approximately $18.5 million.

Officials did not provide any information about the driver of the rig — including the driver’s nationality, citizenship, and/or immigration status.

Officials seized the tractor-trailer and the drugs. They turned the evidence over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents who will carry out the investigation on the drug trafficking.

That same day, CBP officers in Laredo, Texas, discovered nearly two tons of marijuana in a tractor-trailer at the World Trade Bridge. During a secondary inspection of a tractor-trailer rig that was allegedly hauling a load of circuit breakers, officers discovered 165 bundles of marijuana. The load weighed a total of 3,918 pounds and is estimated to be worth $783,426 dollars. Homeland Security Investigations special agents will also carry out the investigation into this trafficking incident.

“Amid balmy, summer-like weather, our frontline CBP officers maintain an effective balance between security and facilitation and seized a significant amount of narcotics,” Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Albert Flores said in a written statement. “Large seizures like this one underscore the seriousness of the drug threat our officers face on a daily basis and reaffirm our resolve to keep our border communities safe and secure.”