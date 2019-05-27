Inland Border Patrol Traffic Stops Net Two Alleged Human Smuggling Attempts

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents say they disrupted two human smugglers during inland patrols near Brackettville, Texas. The alleged smugglers, two U.S. citizen females, carried a total of nine illegal immigrants in their respective vehicles.

On May 23, Brackettville Station agents observed two vehicles driving in tandem on a remote road outside of Brackettville. One of the agents initiated a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Ram. The agent conducted an immigration interview with the driver and six passengers. The agents determined the driver to be a 55-year-old female U.S. citizen. Agents identified the passengers as illegal immigrants, according to information provided by Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

Other agents caught up with the second vehicle, a 2014 Mini Cooper, and initiated a stop. Agents reportedly found a 58-year-old U.S. citizen female and three more illegally present passengers.

The agents reported that the illegal immigrants, seven adult males and two adult females, were all from Mexico. The drivers and migrants were transported to the Brackettville Station for processing and a biometric background investigation.

Officials said the two U.S. women will be charged with alien smuggling, 8 USC § 1324. If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in federal prison.

The Mexican nationals will be processed under Del Rio Sector guidelines for removal to Mexico.

“Smuggling organizations will continue to exploit desolate areas within Del Rio Sector in an attempt to evade arrest,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Randy Davis said in a written statement. “Thanks to the attentiveness of our Border Patrol agents, these criminals will no longer be a threat to our community.”