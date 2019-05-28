Border Patrol Agents Rescue Unconscious Migrant in Texas Brushland

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a migrant who lost consciousness after becoming severely dehydrated. The migrant required on-site care from a Border Patrol emergency medical technician.

Laredo West Station agents received a 911 call about a distressed migrant in the brushland near the Texas-Mexico border. Border Patrol agents initiated a search for the missing migrant and solicited assistance from a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations (AMO) helicopter aircrew, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials.

AMO and Border Patrol agents rendered aid to a severely dehydrated individual in Laredo. After a brief search, Agents found the individual unconscious underneath thick brush. The helicopter landed near the area & Agents immediately rendered aid. Read more: https://t.co/qUzhV1svvK pic.twitter.com/HDIfyTiQvm — CBP (@CBP) May 27, 2019

The agents found the migrant unconscious under thick brush following a brief search by the aircrew and ground-based agents. The AMO helicopter landed nearby and a Border Patrol agent trained in emergency medicine began treatment with intravenous therapy to stabilize the migrant. The agent serves as a supplemental air crew member on the helicopter, officials stated.

Once stabilized, agents arranged transportation for the migrant to a local hospital.

Agents conducted a biometric investigation on the migrant and identified him as a Mexican national.

“The Laredo Sector Border Patrol will continue to warn against the dangers of people crossing illegally into the United States through dangerous environmental conditions,” officials said in a written statement.

So far this year, at least 114 migrants died while or shortly after illegally crossing the border from Mexico into the U.S., according to the International Organization for Migrants’ Missing Migrants Project. At least 67 of those migrant deaths occurred in Texas.