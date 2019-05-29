Seven Migrants Rescued by Border Patrol in Southern California

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents rescued seven migrants over the Memorial Day weekend.

Calexico Station agents received a call on Monday that a person had crossed the border illegally and then became injured and needed assistance. The agents notified Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) team to carry out a search for the missing migrant, according to information provided by El Centro Sector Border Patrol officials.

The BORSTAR team prosecuted the search and located the man who had injured his leg. The injured migrant was part of a larger group who had recently crossed the border illegally. Border Patrol agents captured that group while searching for the injured migrant.

The BORSTAR agents evaluated the injured migrant and determined he needed additional medical assistance. The agents summoned a local air ambulance to transport the illegal alien to a local hospital for evaluation and additional treatment.

The agents determined the migrant group all were Mexican nationals. The injured migrant was also from Mexico, officials reported. These seven illegal immigrants will be processed under El Centro Sector guidelines.

Two days earlier, Calexico Station agents observed six migrants attempting to illegally cross a border canal to enter the U.S. As the migrants entered the canal, located east of downtown Calexico, the agents saw several members of the group become distressed while attempting to make the illegal border crossing. The agents deployed several rescue devices in an attempt to pull the migrants to safety. The group made their way to the U.S. side of the canal but were unable to climb the canal bank, officials reported.

Agents quickly jumped into the water and rescued all six of the illegal immigrants.

During an initial medical evaluation by Border Patrol agents, one of the migrants appeared to be suffering symptoms of hypothermia. A paramedic from Calexico responded to the scene and provided treatment. Officials determined the group needed no further treatment and transported the migrants to the Calexico Station for a biometric background investigation and processing.

Agents learned that all six of the migrants were Mexican nationals. The agents processed the migrants under El Centro Sector guidelines.

“Our agents continue to show bravery and selflessness day in and day out,” Acting Assistant Chief Patrol Agent Miguel Garcia said in a written statement. “They continue to leap into dangerous situations to save lives without hesitation. I thank and commend them for their actions.”