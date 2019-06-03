Mexican Feds Seize 250 Pounds of Meth, Heroin Bound for U.S.

A raid carried out by Mexican Federal Police in Tijuana resulted in the seizure of 220 pounds of methamphetamine and 26 pounds of heroin over the past weekend.

Investigators assigned to the federal attorney general’s office (FGR) responded to an anonymous tip that a large stash of drugs was contained in a tractor-trailer in the vicinity of Garita de Otay border crossing near Otay Mesa, California. Elements of the Policía Federal Ministerial (PFM) located the suspected tractor trailer and discovered 220 wrappers containing a substance determined to be methamphetamine weighing 220 pounds. An additional 12 packages were also located which were later determined to contain heroin with an approximate weight of 26 pounds, according to a media release.

The drugs seized and follow up investigation was turned over to the Ministerio Público Federal (MPF).

Personal de la #FGR en #BajaCalifornia aseguró una caja de tráiler donde se localizaron 100 kilos de la droga conocida como cristal y 12 kilos del narcótico llamado heroína. https://t.co/zrkG7f30g6 pic.twitter.com/MXN9ZlVlr8 — FGR México (@FGRMexico) June 1, 2019

According to local Breitbart News law enforcement sources, the trailer’s position suggested it was intended for eventual crossing into the United States.

Robert Arce is a retired Phoenix Police detective with extensive experience working Mexican organized crime and street gangs. Arce has worked in the Balkans, Iraq, Haiti, and recently completed a three-year assignment in Monterrey, Mexico, working out of the Consulate for the United States Department of State, International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Program, where he was the Regional Program Manager for Northeast Mexico (Coahuila, Tamaulipas, Nuevo Leon, Durango, San Luis Potosi, Zacatecas.)