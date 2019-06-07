Quarter-Ton of Meth Seized in Southern Arizona

At least 527 pounds of methamphetamine worth $7.2 million was seized in southern Arizona this past weekend during a joint investigation by local police and federal agents.

The incident began last Saturday after police in San Luis conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle observed speeding westbound on Juan Sanchez Boulevard and 10th Avenue. Police reportedly discovered 95 pounds of methamphetamine and arrested the driver identified as Angel Leon-Camberos, 26.

The San Luis Police Department contacted Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further follow up investigation and later developed probable cause to obtain and serve a search warrant for the residence belonging to Leon-Camberos. Investigators say they then seized an additional 432 pounds of methamphetamine, one AR-15 style rifle, a magazine, 14 pounds of high-grade marijuana, “numerous wax (marijuana extract) products,” and THC vape pens with an estimated street value of $103,930. Other items seized were packaging materials indicative of possession for sale purposes, multiple cell phones, and $15,295 cash. The total amount of methamphetamine seized related to the traffic stop and search warrant at the residence was 527.3 pounds with an estimated street value of $7.2 million, according to a U.S. Department of Homeland Security media release.

Leon-Camberos was charged with various drug and weapons offenses. The Yuma County Attorney’s Office will be handling the prosecution.

Breitbart News reported this week on the seizure of a major meth lab in Sinaloa, where an estimated $170 million in finished product and precursor chemicals were collected by Mexican security personnel. Since 2018, Mexican officials busted 20 similar labs in the state.

